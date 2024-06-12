Tampa LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s annual 2024 Pride in Business Luncheon Jeff Turiczek, East Coast Divisional Executive for American Addiction Centers, shares his insights on mental health in the workplace at the Tampa LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s annual 2024 Pride in Business Luncheon.

RIVERVIEW, Fla., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, is taking a proactive approach to raise awareness about mental health issues within the LGBTQ+ community and the intersection with addiction. Jeff Turiczek, East Coast Divisional Executive for its parent company American Addiction Centers, recently shared his insights at the Tampa LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s annual 2024 Pride in Business Luncheon.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community often grapple with clinical depression, stress, and anxiety disorders. These mental health challenges can be attributed to various factors, including societal stigma, discrimination, and the struggle for acceptance. Turiczek, a respected figure in the field of behavioral health, stressed the importance of addressing mental health issues in the workplace and implementing cultural competency strategies to reduce workplace disparities and discrimination. He highlighted the need for employers to create an inclusive environment that supports the mental well-being of LGBTQ+ employees.

“Building on the great work we do at River Oaks Treatment Center, it was an honor to be chosen by the LGBT Chamber Board to be a panelist and to address the greater Tampa Bay Area during Pride Month,” said Turiczek. “At River Oaks, we strive to embrace the values of diversity and inclusivity to support the communities we serve.”

River Oaks Treatment Center offers comprehensive addiction treatment programs that are tailored to meet the unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals and address co-occurring mental health conditions. By providing specialized care, the center aims to create a safe and supportive environment where individuals can heal and recover.

