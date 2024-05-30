NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CAE Inc. (“CAE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAE) on behalf of CAE stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CAE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 21, 2024, CAE announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the entirety of fiscal year 2024, concurrently providing an initial outlook for fiscal year 2025. Additionally, CAE disclosed its intention to record significant financial adjustments, including a $568.0 million goodwill impairment, $90.3 million in unfavorable contract adjustments, and a $35.7 million impairment of related intangible assets.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CAE shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com