Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE BREAST CANCER GARDEN OF VERSES

The Breast Cancer Garden of Verses cover

Charleston, SC, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Written by a cancer patient, for those facing serious health challenges, The Breast Cancer Garden of Verses is an inspiring debut release from poet, lyricist, and artist Iris Jacobs.

In her words: “This book is a whimsical collection of traditional poems and songs repurposed to empower, entertain, comfort, and inspire those looking for creative healing from cancer and other chronic illnesses.”

During her breast cancer treatment, Jacobs started rewriting nursery rhymes, turning classics such as “Mary Had a Little Lamb” into “Leftie Had a Little Lump” and Christmas carols into songs titled “The Twelve Months of Treatment” and “What Growth Is This?” Folk songs, jazz standards and original oil paintings of flowers followed.

Thanks to chemotherapy, surgeries, radiation, and her radical zest for life, Jacobs received the delightful news in September 2021 that she had No Evidence of Disease. Now in her third year of complete remission, Jacobs excitedly shares her creative healing journey with others walking similar paths.

With foreword by oncologist, Dr. Jivesh Sharma, MD, and afterword by plastic surgeon, Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD, The Breast Cancer Garden of Verses: Poetry, Songs, and Artwork to Inspire Patients and Survivors to Bloom Where They Are Planted is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

A poet, lyricist, visual artist, accomplished playwright, and aspiring novelist, Iris Jacobs holds a BA in Communication Arts from Austin College. In addition to her creative work, Jacobs is an insatiable bookworm who enjoys library volunteer work, needlepoint crafting, classical singing, Latin dance, studying foreign languages, and learning how to play new musical instruments. Born prematurely with birth defects, Jacobs feels that she received a lifetime of training for taking on her 2021 breast cancer diagnosis as a call to healing creativity. Iris Jacobs lives in Texas. This is her first book.

Media Contact: Iris Jacobs, [email protected]

Available for interviews: Author, Iris Jacobs

Attachment

The Breast Cancer Garden of Verses

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]