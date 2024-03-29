New Image Access WideTEK® 36CL and WideTEK® 48 stand-alone scanners are an expansion to our large format portfolio and offer fast and easy large format CAD and graphics scanning

Melville, NY, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building off the success of its large format printer portfolio, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the addition of two large format scanners to its imagePROGRAF printer portfolio, the Image Access WideTEK® 36CL CIS scanner and 48” CCD scanner. The Image Access WideTEK® 36CL CIS scanner is ideal for scanning text documents and CAD drawings up to 36” wide, and the Image Access WideTEK® 48 CCD scanner designed for scanning artwork, photographs, and related images up to 48” wide.

The WideTEK® 36CL is one of the fastest color CIS scanners on the market, running at up to 10 inches per second at 200 dpi in full color with scanning speeds that are 15 inches per second in black and white or greyscale mode. The WideTEK® 36CL produces extraordinarily sharp images, with high color accuracy, even superior to competing CCD scanners on the market today. Document rotation is done on the fly, a scan of an E-sized / A0 document in portrait mode at up to 200 dpi in 24bit color takes 10 seconds to scan and another 2 seconds to crop & deskew, preview and store.

The WideTEK® 48 CCD scanner can digitize graphics documents up to 48 inches wide at astonishingly fast speeds. Perfect for large format scanning in offices or for production service providers scanning high volumes. This scanner utilizes special transport rollers that serve as pressure points ensuring safe document transport for historical and fragile documents. The unique background drum does not touch the glass plate at any time, designed to avoid scratches and document skews. To achieve extra contrast on sepias and film-based documents, the standard black drum can be easily exchanged with a white drum, with no tools required.

These scanners are an addition to Canon’s current lineup of imagePROGRAF, ColorWave and PlotWave multifunction technical document solutions. The 48” CCD scanner is aimed at the graphics, photography, and fine art markets and is a great complementary solution to the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO and GP photographic and graphics printers. While the 36” CIS scanner is a great add on to existing customers who are printing technical documents and did not purchase a MFP solution.

The Scan2Net® platform is the technological foundation of all WideTEK® scanners. It replaces the proprietary scanner drivers and software that traditional scanners require with the fastest common, nonproprietary inter-device connection available: TCP/IP over Ethernet. With network interface speeds much higher than USB 3.0 or camera link, Scan2Net® devices reach unrivaled performance at extremely low connectivity cost. Scan2Net® scanners feature a 64bit Linux based real time operating system, dedicated to scanner specific imaging and mechanical control tasks, maximizing scanning speeds and performance. This makes them true standalone systems that are capable of scanning at high speed directly to FTP servers, hot folders, USB drives, cloud applications or copying to printers directly, without the need for an extra PC.

Both the WideTEK® 36CL CIS scanner and WideTEK® 48 CCD scanners feature a 7” high resolution multi-touch screen to perform all the scanner functions without the need for a computer.

Additionally, a full HD 22” touchscreen monitor is available to add on to each model. For the 36” and 48” scanners the monitor attaches to a sturdy arm that affixes to the included WT36/48-STAND and all cables can be hidden inside the arm.

For the 36” scanner, there is the option of a screen bridge The WideTEK® Screen Bridge allows positioning a full HD 22” touchscreen on top of the 36” scanner. The monitor bridge is mounted to the sides of the scanner and spans across the top. With this mounting method, the footprint stays the same, so no additional space is needed and there is enough space for documents to be returned to the front.

“In expanding Canon’s successful large format portfolio with the introduction of the Image Access WideTEK® 36CL and WideTEK® 48 scanners, we’re not just advancing technology; we’re empowering businesses to effortlessly archive and digitize their most intricate documents,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “These scanners epitomize our commitment to innovation, speed, and precision, ensuring that every detail, from delicate artwork to complex CAD drawings, is captured with unparalleled accuracy. This expansion marks another milestone in Canon’s dedication to delivering transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across diverse industries.”

For more information on the Image Access Scanners, please visit: https://www.usa.canon.com/largeformat.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged. Availability and specifications subject to change without notice.

