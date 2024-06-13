Canon varioPRINT iX3200 again was used to print latest Anthology volumes for Drexel University-sponsored series

Writers Room Canon Solutions America, Inc. sponsored the printing of the 10th Anthology edition (Tashyne Gold by Lillian Fenzil

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., sponsored the printing of the 10th Anthology edition from Writers Room (Drexel University’s university-community literary arts program). Featured in Anthology are works from TRIPOD, an intergenerational storytelling program supported by Canon Solutions America, where students from Drexel, Paul Robeson High School, and YouthBuild Philadelphia collaborate with older community residents, using writing and photography to document their experiences of life in Philadelphia, PA.

Drexel, located in Philadelphia, held a release party for Anthology on June 11. The event celebrated the latest iteration of the Anthology series, which was once again printed by Copy General on the Canon varioPRINT iX3200. This marked the seventh year that Canon equipment was used to print Anthology.

Copy General, in business since the 1970s, operates high-tech digital printing facilities with the ability to deliver to all 50 states. It was amongst the first companies to eschew printing presses and adopt a totally digital approach and sources its paper stock from renewable paper farms located within the United States.

“Canon Solutions America is proud to once again be part of this great program and congratulate the Writers Room on reaching a major milestone with the 10th Anthology,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “TRIPOD at Writers Room remains an important outlet for students from grade school to higher education to hone their skills as storytellers and to be supported in their efforts to learn and express their knowledge of their city’s vibrant history and culture. We look forward to continuing to work with Drexel for future exhibitions as well.”

The TRIPOD program at Writers Room began in 2017 when representatives from Canon Solutions America and Drexel University met to discuss opportunities to work together with the West Philadelphia community, as well as with Drexel students. Born from that meeting was the idea of combining and enhancing existing initiatives, such as Canon Solutions America’s Future Authors Project and Drexel’s Writers Room, as well as engaging with local high schools.

“Canon was one of Writers Room’s early supporters—they saw how all of our storytellers, whether they are 18 or 81, enter the program as both student and teacher—valued for the unique contributions they bring,” said Rachel Wenrick, Founding Director of Writers Room and Executive Director for Arts & Civic Innovation in Drexel’s Office of University & Community Partnerships.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Attachment

Writers Room

CONTACT: Brian Bohl Canon Solutions America 5164088214 [email protected]