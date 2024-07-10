Award Recognizes the Company’s Dedication and Commitment as a Trusted Supplier in the Procurement Community

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the Top Sales Achievement Award from the National Association of State Procurement Officials ’ (NASPO). The award recognizes the contributions of suppliers and resellers who are advancing NASPO’s mission and improving procurement outcomes for Government agencies across the country. Carahsoft was awarded this honor in March at a special Supplier Recognition Luncheon at NASPO’s 2024 Exchange Conference.

NASPO is the nation’s leader in public procurement, serving as a strategic procurement partner for its customers and offering a diverse portfolio of programs, resources and initiatives. The organization’s mission is to promote Government excellence by delivering superior procurement solutions. The NASPO Top Sales Achievement Award recognizes supplier partners who share that mission.

“We are honored to receive the NASPO Top Sales Achievement Award for 2024,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “To receive this prestigious award is a true testament to the value of partnership and collaboration with our customers, technology partners and reseller ecosystem. We’re excited to see what the future holds for our continued collaboration with NASPO and the Government customers we serve.”

Carahsoft is also proud to be a NASPO ValuePoint supplier, supporting 40+ states and territories across the nation with solutions from more than 1,060 technology providers. NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program that provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. For more information about NASPO ValuePoint or to view the contract, please visit this page or reach out to [email protected] .

