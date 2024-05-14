Carolina Meadows CCRC North Carolina Carolina Meadows Best Continuing Care Retirement Community U.S. News & World Report

Chapel Hill, N.C., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Carolina Meadows, one of the Southeast’s leading continuing care retirement communities, located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, announced today its inclusion on U.S. News & World Report’s lists of Best Independent Living and Best Assisted Living.

“It is a huge honor to be named to both of these prestigious lists,” said Kevin McLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carolina Meadows. “This recognition validates that we’re delivering on our mission every day to enrich and improve the lives of residents and those connected to our community. A heartfelt thanks goes out to our phenomenal staff whose compassion, attention to detail and hard work is responsible for creating our community’s special culture.”

For its lists, U.S. News & World Report defines Independent Living as communities for seniors who can live on their own and do not require outside assistance, while Assisted Living refers to communities for those who need some help with the activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, and transferring from bed to chair or toilet.

To determine which communities should earn a place on its lists, U.S. News & World Report conducted satisfaction surveys among residents and their family members at 4,000 senior living communities nationwide in 2023. Respondents weighed in on their perceptions of safety, value, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The surveys’ data identified communities that excel at making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied with the services they receive.

“We’re hyper-focused on the well-being and enjoyment of each and every resident,” said Ben Cornthwaite, Chief Operating Officer of Carolina Meadows. “We want them to be able to lead a fulfilling and comfortable life in our community, and this award signals to families that their loved ones are in excellent hands.”

For decades, U.S. News & World Report’s rankings have served as a valuable reference for consumers when making life’s toughest decisions on health care, college and more. In 2022, it began publishing its Best Senior Living lists to help families compare providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care.

About Carolina Meadows

Carolina Meadows is a premier, non-profit retirement community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Founded in 1985, Carolina Meadows offers a vibrant, engaging lifestyle for seniors on a beautiful 166-acre campus. The community offers a range of living options, including 476 independent living homes, 64 assisted living apartments, a 14-bed memory care household and a 90-bed skilled nursing facility. Carolina Meadows is committed to providing its residents with exceptional care, amenities and services, while fostering a strong sense of resident engagement where residents take an active role in its governance through its non-profit Residents’ Association and volunteer, community-based Board of Directors.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives. It uses world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that have earned the trust of readers and users for more than 90 years. Its platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews.

