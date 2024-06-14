Green Bay, WI, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin, (www.cashhomebuyerswisconsin.com) a local real estate investment and brokerage firm based in Northeastern Wisconsin, has recently unveiled a series of programs aimed at protecting Wisconsin homeowners amidst certain life crises that could otherwise derail them and inflict lasting financial harm.

These programs offer solutions for events such as:

– Divorce

– Foreclosure

– Probate

– Large Repairs Needed Before Sale

– Back Taxes and Liens

– Bankruptcy

– Unaffordable Mortgage Payments

Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin provides homeowners facing these challenges with multiple exit strategies and selling options to avoid potential negative consequences.

1. Direct Cash Sale: Closing in as quickly as 7 days with no real estate commissions, financing or inspection contingency. The property is sold as-is, with no liability on the homeowner after closing, even for serious disrepair. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin will also take care of unwanted items left on the property at no additional cost after closing. Take what you want and you can leave the rest for them to take care of.

2. Listing on the Market: As licensed real estate agents Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin also has the ability to list the property the traditional way, if your situation is better suited for that type of home sale.

Divorce

Divorce often triggers high emotions, and if homeowners haven’t decided beforehand who will stay in the house, selling the property becomes the primary resolution. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin offers a discreet and hassle-free sale, closing in as little as 7 days. Homeowners can leave behind unwanted items, and any necessary repairs are no issue.

Foreclosure

Facing foreclosure risks losing hard-earned equity and damaging credit scores irreparably. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin provides a quick cash purchase, enabling homeowners to salvage their equity without realtor commissions and protect their credit score from further damage.

Probate

Inheriting a house can bring about stress, especially if it requires extensive cleanup or repairs. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin can purchase the property directly for cash, alleviating the hassle of repairs and cleanup. Alternatively, if desired, they can assist in listing the property to attract top dollar from their extensive buyer network.

House Needs Work or Cosmetic Renovation

For houses in need of substantial repairs or cosmetic renovations, Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin offers cash purchases without requiring homeowners to invest additional funds into the property.

Back Taxes and Liens

If a property has any outstanding liens or back taxes this can complicate its sale. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin can purchase the property directly, settling any outstanding liens as part of the sale transaction.

Bankruptcy

A quick house sale can often help homeowners avoid bankruptcy by providing much-needed liquidity. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin can assist in selling the property swiftly to alleviate financial strain.

Unaffordable Mortgage Payments

In situations where mortgage payments become unmanageable due to a change in income or unexpected expenses, selling the property may be the only solution. Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin offers fair cash offers, enabling homeowners to liquidate equity and avoid foreclosure.

By providing various selling options tailored to specific circumstances, Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin aims to support homeowners facing challenging life situations and protect their financial well-being.

Cash Homebuyers Wisconsin can be found at www.cashhomebuyerswisconsin.com, by phone at (920) 588-8892 and email at [email protected]

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/cash-homebuyers-wisconsin-unveils-new-program-to-assist-homeowners-during-a-crisis/

