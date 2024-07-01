ATLANTA and OMAHA, Neb., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting, LLC., a leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firm in the U.S., is proud to announce the launch of its new name, CavMac, along with an updated logo, visual identity, messaging, and new website.

For nearly two decades, Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting has been a reliable partner to many extraordinary public sector retirement systems and organizations across the country, supporting the need for retirement and health benefit plans for teachers, public safety employees, and general employees. Throughout the years, the name CavMac has been used unofficially by clients and team members to refer to the firm, leading to the decision to adopt it as the official name across all legal, in-house, and client-facing communication channels.

“We engaged a firm to help us research our brand presence to ensure alignment with our continued growth and evolution. Many clients have been referring to us as CavMac for a long time, and this was the perfect opportunity to make it official by fully rebranding,” says Ed Koebel, Chief Executive Officer and Consulting Actuary for CavMac. “Our new brand and logo reflect the experience and dedication our clients deserve. It emphasizes a personalized approach to work driven by collaboration and professionalism. Moreover, our new website showcases our efforts to innovate and provide trusted and reliable support to each client. Additionally, our new modern look will be reflected in all elements of communication we develop for internal and external communications,” he continues.

CavMac’s rebrand includes refreshed messaging that highlights its brand position, including:

Public Sector Focused: CavMac is dedicated to serving the public sector with tailored solutions that meet the unique needs and challenges of government and municipal clients. Our expertise ensures that public sector projects are executed with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

CavMac is dedicated to serving the public sector with tailored solutions that meet the unique needs and challenges of government and municipal clients. Our expertise ensures that public sector projects are executed with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Professional Expertise: Our team of highly skilled actuarial professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to every project. We pride ourselves on our expertise and our ability to deliver professional, technically proficient advice that our clients can rely on.

Our team of highly skilled actuarial professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to every project. We pride ourselves on our expertise and our ability to deliver professional, technically proficient advice that our clients can rely on. Trusted and Reliable: CavMac is a trusted partner for our public sector clients. Our reputation for reliability and excellence is built on decades of delivering solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.

CavMac is a trusted partner for our public sector clients. Our reputation for reliability and excellence is built on decades of delivering solutions that meet and exceed our clients’ expectations. Collaborative and Personable: We believe in the power of collaboration and personalized service. Our team works closely with clients to understand their specific goals. Our personable approach ensures that every client feels valued and heard throughout the process.

As part of its rebrand, CavMac is also launching enhanced actuarial reports and presentations, newly customized modeling tools and a client newsletter, the CavMac Chronicle, which will provide concise information with industry insights to support its clients’ goals.

When asked about how CavMac’s brand refresh supports its founders’ legacy, Ed Koebel says, “Tom Cavanaugh and Ed Macdonald were instrumental in setting the foundation that helped build our firm into one of the leading public sector actuarial consulting firms in the country. We are dedicated to continuing the legacy while providing innovative, creative, and technically proficient advice to help benefit plans thrive today and into the future.”

For more information, visit CavMac’s website at CavMacConsulting.com.

About CavMac

CavMac (formerly Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting) is one of the leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firms in the U.S. With headquarters in the Atlanta metro area, an office in the Omaha metro area, and actuarial professionals located throughout the country, CavMac is focused on delivering innovative, creative, and technically proficient advice to help benefit plans thrive in the future. Since 2005, CavMac has provided actuarial consulting services for Defined Benefit Pension Funds and Retiree Healthcare Plans in the public sector. Our mission is to offer state and local governments the experience and dedication they deserve in retaining actuarial consulting services for their employee pension and benefit plans. For more information, visit CavMacConsulting.com.

CavMac Media Contact:

Cheryl Musial, Media Consultant

Mopdog Creative + Strategy

[email protected]

770-605-0492