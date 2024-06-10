ATLANTA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of its UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are pleased to join the UN Global Compact alongside other global leaders, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to enabling the energy transition by providing our customers with solutions across the Nexus of Clean™ – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials – all while improving our own ESG performance,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “We’re looking forward to continuing to make a positive impact on our customers and communities by expanding our network and reach through the UN Global Compact.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest global corporate sustainability initiative, with more than 20,000 participating companies, including around 16,000 businesses and 4,000 non-business entities. These companies are based in over 160 countries, representing nearly every sector and size.

To learn more about Chart’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, check out our 2023 Sustainability Report published in April 2024 which can be downloaded here: https://gtls.io/ESG2023.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

1-770-721-8899

[email protected]