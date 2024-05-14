Newly Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a unique picture book that teaches fun, respect for animals, and the importance of family, consider the newly published Kevin the Raccoon and Friends.

In this adorable picture book, readers get to meet Kevin, an orphaned raccoon, and his friends Opie Opossum and Freddy the Squirrel. All three animals were orphaned as babies, but their new life begins at the home of John and Jessica. Together, the three unusual pets become family with each other and their new parents.

Children, parents, and more will delight in the adorable animal antics of Kevin the Raccoon and Friends. It tells the real-life story of authors John and Jessica Harper’s adoption of an abandoned raccoon and capturing their pets’ amusing activities. The vivid picture book even includes real photos of the three main characters

Through Kevin the Raccoon and Friends, children will learn compassion for animals while realizing just how quickly animals can become a part of the family.

About the Author:

John and Jessica Harper own a wildlife rescue in South Carolina. Kevin, Opie, and Freddy are real life survivors that are non-releasable. This book is dedicated not only to them but to children everywhere, with the hope it will teach them compassion, love and acceptance for all animals as well as themselves.

