LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer helping people embrace the mountain lifestyle, announces the kick-off of its annual Patio Days event starting on April 19 through May 5, 2024. The highly anticipated sale event takes place in select stores only, including eight Christy Sports Colorado Front Range Patio Showrooms and Leisure Living in Salt Lake City, Utah. This year’s Patio Days event provides the best selection at guaranteed low prices along with the white glove delivery service and setup Christy Sports and Leisure Living are widely known for.

Take advantage of a vast selection of the latest outdoor furniture, umbrellas, firepits and start enjoying outdoor living now. “Springtime is finally here, and we look forward to sharing the newest selection of high-quality outdoor furniture that is built to last a lifetime,” says Randy England, Director of Brand Marketing at Christy Sports. “We hand-select every product to withstand the unique and widely varied outdoor conditions that come with living in the Rockies. Guests also benefit from our white glove delivery and setup to ensure their outdoor furniture is arranged to their liking.”

The Patio Days event at Christy Sports locations in the Denver area and Leisure Living locations in Salt Lake City gives guests access to exclusive discounts including:

Save $500 Off Jensen Outdoor 5 PC Amber Bench Set

Save Extra $250 Off All OW Lee Fire Pits

10% Off Custom Orders

Rocky Mountains Largest Selection of Quality Outdoor Umbrellas

Free In-Store Consultations

White Glove Delivery & Setup

England recommends shopping early to take full advantage of the best selection at Christy Sports and Leisure Living locations. “The outdoor living season in Colorado and Utah is long, so we encourage guests to take advantage of these deals to maximize their outdoor spaces,” he says. “We are here to support guests in bringing their vision to life from consultation to setup with expert staff at all locations.

For more information about Patio Days visit christysports.com/patio or stop in one of the Christy Sports Front Range stores in Arvada, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Lakewood/Golden, Littleton or Park Meadows/Centennial; or Leisure Living in Salt Lake City.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside – outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

