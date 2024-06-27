ADI selected multiple ClassOne systems to perform high-volume gold electroplating of semiconductors for power and automotive applications

KALISPELL, Mont., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has delivered the first of two Solstice® S4 single-wafer processing systems ordered by Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) to its Beaverton, Ore., facility. The four-chamber ClassOne Solstice system facilitates improved performance for ADI’s innovative analog/mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) ICs.

Built on ClassOne’s state-of-the-art, high-throughput Solstice platform, the four-chamber Solstice S4 is outfitted with a ClassOne GoldPro™ reactor, specifically designed to optimize Solstice gold plating technology. Its combination of high plating rates and excellent uniformity – typically ≤3% cross-wafer – is designed to ensure exceptional device feature uniformity. This is critical to optimized performance, particularly for power and automotive devices, which have stringent requirements for safety and functionality.

“As we partner closely with our customers to drive innovation, our manufacturing processes and equipment must continue to lead the way in what’s possible,” said Daniel Burlingame, managing director of ADI’s manufacturing operations and general manager of the Beaverton fab. “Moreover, our dedication to upgrading our production facilities necessitates the swift integration of state-of-the-art technology from dependable OEMs. This is the exact reason we have chosen ClassOne’s Solstice system for our plating requirements.”

ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos stated, “As one of the industry’s premier processor makers, ADI is bringing products to market that are vital to the automotive and other industries with exacting performance demands. We look forward to working with ADI to help optimize development and time-to-market for their devices.”

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, visit classone.com.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

