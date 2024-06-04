Commences deployment of various products at all of their Sonesta branded properties

OMAHA, Neb., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, today announced that Byrd Hotel Group (“Byrd”), an owner and operator of hotels and extended stay facilities for more than 70 years, will be installing a variety of the Company’s products at the first four of its locations, with a commitment to deploy the Company’s products across all of Byrd’s locations.

Byrd has been in business for over seventy years and currently operates hotels and extended stay facilities throughout Phoenix. CleanCore products to be installed include Power Caddies , O3 Cleanpaks , Ice Machines , Fill Stations , and Laundry units . For more in-depth videos on CleanCore products, please visit: https://www.cleancoresol.com/learning-center/ .

David Byrd, Principal of the Byrd Hotel Group, commented, “We were extremely impressed with the simplicity and effectiveness of CleanCore’s cleaning solutions, which provide highly effective sanitization and allow us to remove harmful chemicals from our cleaning procedures. At several of our properties, we host guests undergoing post-hospital recovery, and we are entrusted with creating the best extended stay environment possible. For this reason, CleanCore products are a big step forward in making Byrd hotels super clean with less chemicals. In addition, the ROI for these units is very high. As an example, the payback period for the laundry units is just a few months as these solutions provide a 75% cost savings on laundry detergent alone. Similarly, our ice is now much clearer, and the system eliminates potential mold, bacteria, and other pathogens. We strive to create the safest and cleanest environment possible for our guests and believe CleanCore’s products perfectly align with our mission.”

Gary Hollst, CRO of CleanCore, commented, “We continue to see our hotel vertical be one of our fastest growing and most profitable verticals, removing chemicals and giving our hotel clients the ability to budget over the long term without the price spikes and logistics challenges associated with traditional chemicals, which they view as a huge benefit.”

“We are excited to partner with Byrd Hotel Group to deploy various products across their properties,” further noted Doug Moore, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore. “Businesses are looking for safer cleaning alternatives and are moving away from traditional cleaning chemicals. Given our unique and patented technology, we are well positioned to meet the stringent requirements of our clients. We believe this latest relationship demonstrates our ability to quickly penetrate the vast hospitality industry and onboard elite customers. We are proud to work with Byrd and look forward to completing the full rollout.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.