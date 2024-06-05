SALT LAKE CITY, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that management will present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Virtual Presentation Details

Date: June 12, 2024

Time of Presentation: 2:20 p.m. EDT

Format: Corporate presentation with Q&A

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the Clene website. Alternatively, one can register for and view the webcast, along with accompanying slides, here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658205&tp_key=76d4029138&sti=clnn. A replay of the presentation will also be available through the conference portal and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference, following the event.

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells’ survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

