Data loss and insider threat protection leader named to the Global Infosec Awards, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Cloud Security Awards shortlist, CRN Security 100, CRN Partner Program Guide, and CRN Women of the Channel

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Code42 Software, Inc., the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, today announced its continued industry recognition through the receipt of six prestigious awards thus far in 2024.

Beyond detecting the sources and destinations of proprietary source code movement, Code42® Incydr ™ data protection assists security teams in promptly identifying and resolving insider threat events. The data protection solution has been:

Named the Best Solution for Insider Threat Prevention winner in the 2024 Global Infosec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2024.

from Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2024. Featured in the Insider Threat Solution category in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for its groundbreaking cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to detect, manage, and mitigate insider threats within organizations.

for its groundbreaking cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to detect, manage, and mitigate insider threats within organizations. Shortlisted under Best Security Solution for Data Management/Data Protection in the 2024 Cloud Security Awards , which celebrates the latest innovations and advancements in cloud-based security solutions.

, which celebrates the latest innovations and advancements in cloud-based security solutions. Selected as a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award finalist for setting a new standard in data protection.

“We’re honored that Incydr is being recognized for its robust data protection,” said Joe Payne, Code42 President and CEO. “At a time when new technologies are making it easier than ever for employees to walk away with corporate data, we remain focused on helping our customers assess and respond to risk, without burdening collaboration.”

The company’s channel leadership has also been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , across three awards.

Code42 was named one of the 20 Coolest Identity Access Management And Data Protection Companies Of 2024 in the Security 100.

in the Security 100. The Code42 Accelerate Partner Program was recognized in the 2024 Partner Program Guide .

. Melissa Caress, Senior Channel Manager at Code42, was spotlighted on the Women of the Channel list, which recognizes women who demonstrate exceptional channel leadership, strategic vision, and advocacy that impact business growth and innovation in the IT channel.

“Code42 is committed to a 100% channel go-to-market strategy,” said Caress. “We’re making it easier to enable sales of Incydr data protection through access to partner enablement, communications, marketing, and incentives programs, and a solutions-led approach based on numerous technology integrations with Incydr data protection.”

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss and insider threat protection. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

© 2024 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and Incydr are trademarks or registered trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

