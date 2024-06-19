Company Demonstrates Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Practices, including Innovative Sustainability Initiatives

SOMERSET, N.J., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, announced that it published its inaugural 2023 ESG annual report.

As described in the report, CompoSecure has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability, highlighted by its premium metal payment cards which offer sustainability advantages compared to plastic cards. CompoSecure’s metal payment cards are more durable, have a longer product lifespan and are made of 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel. CompoSecure reviews, assesses and adapts its operational activities to ensure its ESG activities meet or exceed its ESG goals with a focus on driving positive outcomes for its customers, employees, communities and stakeholders.

CompoSecure’s ESG initiatives over the past year included:

Introduction of Innovative Waterless Cleaning Process: Conscious that metal card manufacturing is a water-intensive process, CompoSecure initiated a project to implement waterless cleaning in certain production operations The new project exceeded our expectations, reducing our water usage by 31.5% in 2023 within those test areas. The process is currently being qualified for use in other areas of card production.

Conscious that metal card manufacturing is a water-intensive process, CompoSecure initiated a project to implement waterless cleaning in certain production operations The new project exceeded our expectations, reducing our water usage by 31.5% in 2023 within those test areas. The process is currently being qualified for use in other areas of card production. Launch of a Card Return and Recycling Program: CompoSecure launched a card return and recycling program last year to support closed-loop material use. The program offers US-based customers an opportunity to reduce waste streams through secure disposal and facilitated reuse of card materials.

CompoSecure launched a card return and recycling program last year to support closed-loop material use. The program offers US-based customers an opportunity to reduce waste streams through secure disposal and facilitated reuse of card materials. Prioritization of Community Support and Outreach: CompoSecure’s team actively engages with local and regional organizations, addressing challenges like food insecurity and mental health treatment. They support these efforts through volunteerism, financial aid, mentoring and donations of essential supplies.

You can find out more about CompoSecure’s sustainability efforts on the Company’s ESG website.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Contact:

Wes Robinson

310.824.9000

[email protected]

Corporate Contact

Anthony Piniella

Head of Communications, CompoSecure

(908) 898-8887

[email protected]