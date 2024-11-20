PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24). The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23).