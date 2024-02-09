Fort Lee, NJ, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, will present at the following investor conferences:

Event Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Date February 13, 2024 Time 10:00 AM ET Location Virtual Webcast Link https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer33/nvct/2804822

Event 2024 NeauxCancer Oncology Conference Date March 1, 2024 Time 1:00 PM CST Location New Orleans, LA

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial investigating the activity of NXP800 as a potential treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor. The NXP900 Phase 1a dose escalation study is ongoing.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

201-614-3151

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact