Southfield, Michigan, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a Most Loved Workplace® for 2024 in several categories by the Best Practice Institute (BPI). These lists honor organizations that set a new standard for workplace excellence and demonstrate the power of a culture that fuels overall employee well-being, psychological safety, retention, and performance.

“Being named to these lists reflects our team’s remarkable achievements and the supportive culture we’ve nurtured,” said Ken Booth, Credit Acceptance CEO. “Our continued commitment to listen to our team members puts us in a position to hear from those closest to the work and identify opportunities that will benefit our dealers. By doing this, we can better live up to our mission to make car ownership accessible to those that need it most.”

As a result of a company-wide survey, the Company was recognized in the following categories: Most Loved Company for Career Advancement, LGBTQ+, Parents and Caregivers, Volunteering, Women, Young Professionals, Wellness, and Veterans, and our CEO was also named to the Most Loved CEO list.

The Most Loved Workplace® lists celebrate organizations worldwide that prioritize building a strong foundation for all their employees. Backed by the research and analysis of BPI, Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. Surveying more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia, the survey found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. To learn more about the BPI, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org .

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

