HAMILTON, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Critical Response Group (the “Company” or “CRG”), which provides a mission critical indoor emergency response mapping solution, announced that the Company has partnered with McCarthy Capital to accelerate growth. McCarthy Capital manages more than $4 billion of capital across its portfolio and specializes in growing businesses in partnership with strong founder-led management teams. Since its founding, CRG has set a standard of excellence for effective indoor mapping, becoming the indoor mapping solution of choice for public safety agencies across the country. McCarthy Capital’s investment supports CRG’s ability to meet a rapidly growing demand for its products and accelerates its innovation efforts to improve public safety emergency responses to thousands of locations across the country.

CRG’s indoor emergency response mapping solution delivers high-resolution imagery, floor plans and critical building features to first responders. Initially focused on K-12 school security, the Company has now mapped thousands of unique locations across the country in the education, government, healthcare, transportation and commercial sectors. CRG’s founders, comprising decorated special operation veterans and former law enforcement, spent years using maps to communicate in chaotic conditions, giving the Company a unique direct experience using maps to support tactical operations. CRG’s mapping philosophy adapts battlefield principles to improve the accessibility and usability of sophisticated maps for domestic first responders during an emergency.

CRG has developed dozens of integrations with software companies throughout North America, which ensures that first responders can access accurate and up-to-date indoor mapping data through the technology they use every day. Emergency response for a dangerous incident, such as an active shooter, requires dozens of public safety agencies to work together under conditions of extreme stress. Through its robust partner program, CRG’s mission is to ensure that no matter what technology these agencies use, the same mapping data is accessible to them. CRG’s approach creates common mapping content across systems, promoting clear communication for first responders encountering unfamiliar or complex buildings during an emergency.

“CRG ran a multi-month selection process to find the perfect partner and we are thrilled to be working with the entire McCarthy team,” said Michael Rodgers, CRG’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Their partner-oriented investment approach, alignment with our core values, and successful track record of scaling high growth companies makes them a natural fit. We’re excited to be working with such an impressive team and cannot wait to show the world what we are capable of together.”

Chase Meyer, Partner at McCarthy Capital, expressed, “We are extremely proud to be investing in a team and product with such an important mission – keeping our communities safe. CRG is investing in the future of emergency management. Their commitment to excellence and subject matter expertise makes them a trusted choice for organizations seeking to mitigate risks and effectively respond to any crisis situation. We look forward to partnering with CRG as they continue to invest in their people and product.”

Koley Jessen served as legal advisors to McCarthy Capital, and Riveron served as accounting advisor to McCarthy Capital. KPMG CF LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Critical Response Group, Inc. in its growth equity investment from McCarthy Capital. Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt served as the Company’s legal counsel.

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation’s leader in critical incident mapping data producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG’s origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades and dozens of county-wide deployments domestically over the past five years. The management team’s mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. For more information, visit https://www.crgplans.com or contact us by emailing [email protected].

About McCarthy Capital

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is focused on lower middle-market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy organization has been partnering with founders, families and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at www.mccarthycapital.com .

