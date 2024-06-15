NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVS) on behalf of CVS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CVS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 10, 2024, an article was published on bloomberg.com alleging that “[o]ne factory making CVS-branded pain and fever medications for children used contaminated water. Another made drugs for kids that were too potent. And a third made nasal sprays for babies on the same machines it used to produce pesticides”. The article further describes how “[t]he drugs were among those sold by CVS Health Corp., the largest US pharmacy, under its store-brand label before being recalled,” and “over the past decade CVS’s have been recalled about two times more than those from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and three times more than those from Walmart Inc”.

Following the publishing of the article, CVS’s stock price fell $1.50 per share to close at $60.28 per share on June 10, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CVS shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

