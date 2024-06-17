Major dairy ingredients market participants include Lactalis Group, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Kerry Group PLC, Saputo Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia PLC, Volac International Ltd., EPI Ingredients, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Sodiaal co-operative group, Ingredia SA, Amco Proteins, Kanegrade, and Batory Foods

The dairy ingredients market valuation is predicted to reach USD 103.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising global population and the increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of dairy products is fueling the demand for dairy ingredients in various food and beverage applications. The growing health and wellness trends is encouraging the consumption of protein-rich and functional foods, propelling the use of dairy ingredients, such as whey protein and casein in dietary supplements and sports nutrition. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority forecasted that the Indian food processing sector will grow at 3% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The thriving food processed sector worldwide will further escalate the demand for dairy ingredients as they are widely used in the manufacturing of various food products.

Significant advancements in dairy processing and ingredient extraction are improving product quality and functionality, expanding their application in sectors like bakery, confectionery, and infant nutrition. The increasing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals is also necessitating the incorporation of dairy ingredients to improve taste and texture. The expanding markets in developing regions and the rise of lactose-free and low-fat dairy products to cater to diverse consumer preferences will further drive the market growth.

Dairy ingredients market from the infant milk formula application segment will expand at notable rate up to 2032, due to the increasing awareness of infant nutrition and the need for high-quality and nutrient-rich formulas. Substantial advancements in dairy processing are ensuring the safety and nutritional adequacy of infant formulas. The rising birth rates and greater spending capacity across emerging markets is also fueling the demand for premium infant milk formulas enriched with dairy ingredients.

The whey ingredients product type segment is estimated to account for sizeable share of the dairy ingredients market by 2032. The rising popularity of protein-rich diets and fitness trends is boosting the demand for whey protein in sports nutrition and dietary supplements. The versatility of whey ingredients in improving texture and nutritional content is making them ideal for bakery, confectionery, and dairy products. Rising advancements in whey processing technology for enhancing product quality and functionality will boost the segment growth.

Europe dairy ingredients market will depict substantial gains between 2023 and 2032, led by the increasing consumer demand for high-protein and functional foods, owing to the emerging health and wellness trends. The advances in dairy processing technology are improving ingredient quality and product application in sectors like bakery, confectionery, and infant nutrition. The growing popularity of lactose-free and low-fat dairy products, coupled with strong dairy consumption traditions and expanding markets in Eastern Europe will further drive the regional industry progression.

Some of the leading firms operating in the dairy ingredients market include Lactalis Group, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Kerry Group PLC, Saputo Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Glanbia PLC, Volac International Ltd., EPI Ingredients, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Sodiaal co-operative group, Ingredia SA, Amco Proteins, Kanegrade, and Batory Foods. These industry leaders are adopting mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to widen their customer base. For instance, in March 2024, India’s dairy giant GCMMF, under “The Taste of India” brand, launched fresh milk in the U.S. by partnering with Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), the country’s tenth largest dairy cooperative.

