Oviedo, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its “Summer of Sweetness” Giveaway. Now through July 12, participants can enter HERE for 35 chances to win three different pickleball themed prize packs, including:

5 Grand Prize Winners

(1) Portable Pickleball Net and Court Markers

(40) Pickleball Balls

(2) Carbon Fiber Rackets

(50) Pickleball Stickers

(6) Pickleball Themed Slim Can Coolers Set

20 Second Place Winners

(40) Pickleball Balls

(2) Carbon Fiber Rackets

10 Third Place Winners

(6) Pickleball Themed Slim Can Coolers Set

“This summer, Dandy is picking up a pickleball racket and joining the game with our ‘Summer of Sweetness’ giveaway offering prizes and recipes that can be used all summerlong!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’re thrilled to be able to showcase one of our most prized products (sweet corn) with shoppers while also giving them a chance to win big.”

At the end of the promotion, 35 lucky winners will be chosen to receive one of the three prize packs listed along with coupons for FREE Dandy product. Each winner will be notified via email the week of July 15.

Dandy sweet corn is available in bulk as well as a pre-shucked and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to shoppers’ busy lifestyles. The brand takes care to grow and harvest the best sweet corn of the season from farms in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family’s legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

