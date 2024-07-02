NEW YORK, NY, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, the Universal AI platform, and KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced a strategic alliance to modernize analytics and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies by enterprises. The collaboration leverages Dataiku’s comprehensive AI platform and KPMG’s experience in cloud migration, platform modernization, and AI Governance, to help data leaders securely and efficiently advance their AI strategies (including Generative AI).

As enterprises seek to drive innovation and improve optimization, outdated analytics systems, underused cloud commitments, and the need for trusted AI and stringent AI Governance present new challenges. Establishing a robust data infrastructure is also essential for organizations that want to maximize the potential of cutting edge technologies. Through this strategic alliance, Dataiku and KPMG will help clients streamline their data and AI infrastructures, and foster secure, compliant technology deployments to meet the needs of the evolving market.

“Enterprises that want to fully unlock the transformative potential of AI need to tackle comprehensive platform modernization, and integrate advanced analytics with cloud-native data architectures,” stated Dr. Sreekar Krishna, National Leader of Artificial Intelligence at KPMG US. “Marrying KPMG’s experience in technology strategy, cloud migration and modernization, AI Governance, and business-ready solutions with Dataiku’s enterprise-ready platform to support data, machine learning, and Generative AI, will help our joint clients achieve their AI goals.”

KPMG plans to incorporate Dataiku into its Digital Lighthouse service offerings and Modern Data Platform solution, with the goal of helping clients:

Modernize Legacy Data and Analytics Systems : Transition analytics platforms to the cloud, led by business-driven, cloud-aligned strategies that enhance security and compliance.

: Transition analytics platforms to the cloud, led by business-driven, cloud-aligned strategies that enhance security and compliance. Maximize Cloud ROI : Efficiently deploy data and AI workloads that fully leverage cloud investments and committed spend, reduce waste and boost financial performance.

: Efficiently deploy data and AI workloads that fully leverage cloud investments and committed spend, reduce waste and boost financial performance. Operationalize AI at Scale : Implement robust DataOps and MLOps practices to develop, deploy, and monitor AI-enabled business solutions, while enabling clients to implement and operationalize governance policies.

: Implement robust DataOps and MLOps practices to develop, deploy, and monitor AI-enabled business solutions, while enabling clients to implement and operationalize governance policies. Launch Secure, Cost-Effective Generative AI: Rapidly prototype and deploy Generative AI applications with Dataiku LLM Mesh, with a critical focus on value creation supported by the business knowledge and experience from KPMG.

“Generative AI will continue to disrupt industries and put pressure on C-suite executives at enterprise companies to adopt solutions that not only enhance AI capabilities, but also prioritize data security and governance,” said David Tharp, SVP of Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. “Our alliance with KPMG not only addresses the technological needs of modern enterprises to meet their business goals, but also ensures that these advancements are implemented in a secure and compliant manner.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that enables data experts and non-technical professionals to collaboratively integrate data into their everyday work processes, from advanced analytics to generative AI. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to evolve its vision for Everyday AI and achieve growth. With more than 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid expansion and central role in empowering businesses to realize the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and generative AI.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

