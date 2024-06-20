Dataiku is placed furthest on the “Completeness of Vision” axis

NEW YORK, NY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms. In addition to being named a Leader, among all recognized vendors, Dataiku is placed the furthest on the “Completeness of Vision” axis.

The news comes after a three-year hiatus of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms and in a rapidly evolving data and AI market. Dataiku was also named a Leader in 2021 and 2020, before the Generative AI boom.

Dataiku is the universal AI platform enabling enterprise-wide AI transformation by:

Connecting to existing infrastructure and integrating with all the latest and greatest technology so organizations can experiment and switch underlying architectures with ease.

Supporting everyone (from data to domain experts) in working with data, meeting them where they are with no, low, and full-code features.

Underpinning all processes with the governance and right level of oversight required to leverage AI at scale and make informed decisions about risks and resources.

With the rise of Generative AI, Dataiku introduced the LLM Mesh, an innovative, enterprise-ready approach to integrating large language models (LLMs) in the enterprise. The LLM Mesh addresses the critical need for an effective, scalable, and secure platform for building Generative AI applications.

“We have always focused on building strong partnerships (including for data, machine learning, and now Generative AI), and we’re proud to be in the Leaders Quadrant along with others from our ecosystem,” said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku CEO. “Dataiku is focused on being one of the unique, infrastructure-independent vendors, and we believe this solidifies our position to capitalize on the Enterprise AI market opportunity.”

Thousands of people use Dataiku every day to drive diverse analytics, machine learning, and Generative AI use cases. See what users are saying in more than 300 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™, where Dataiku has a 4.8/5 star overall rating based on 314 reviews as on June 19, 2024.

Get a complimentary copy of the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms courtesy of Dataiku.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Aura Popa, Peter Krensky, Jim Hare, Raghvender Bhati, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang, 17 June 2024.

