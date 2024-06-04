Craveable Bites Represent Company’s First New Chicken-Focused Menu Addition Since Its Founding in 2017

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave’s Hot Chicken has gone from scrappy, late-night pop-up to becoming one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the nation. It’s gotten there by offering the best-tasting hot chicken on the planet, with an uncompromising focus on quality. Continuing its legacy of offering that combination of quality and craveability, starting June 4, the company is launching Dave’s Bites, the first new Chicken menu item since Dave’s parking lot pop-up days.

Perfect for snacking, Dave’s Bites offer the same taste and quality as the rest of the Dave’s Hot Chicken lineup. Available in three spice levels (no spice, medium and hot), they’re priced at $6.99 for a generous 10-piece serving of the Bites, or $9.99 with fries*.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to generate raving fans from coast to coast, with more than 200M mentions on TikTok alone highlighting our chicken,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “Now, we’re giving guests the option of something snackable, that can also be part of a meal or a great option for parties and family gatherings. It’s another way we’re giving our guests something else to love about Dave’s.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. In early 2024, the company also introduced Dave’s NOT Chicken, the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

*Prices may vary by location

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 90-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

