Ogden, UT, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ogden Catalyst Accelerator is pleased to announce the opening of applications for its Fall 2024 cohort, focused on addressing the critical challenge presented by the United States Air Force’s Digital Transformation Office (DTO). This program seeks pioneering companies with innovative methodologies and technologies to propel the modernization of Air Force operations and fortify cybersecurity defenses.

The challenge statement poses the question: “How might the Air Force’s Digital Transformation Office utilize commercial capabilities to better cultivate a digitally-empowered community to accelerate change across the Air and Space Force?”

The Catalyst Accelerator invites companies specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Data Fusion and Integration, Automation, and Cyber Security to apply. The goal is to discover scalable, interoperable, and robust solutions that can enhance efficiency, reduce manual workload, and provide actionable insights for informed decision-making within the Air Force.

Program Details:

Applications Open: June 3, 2024

Cohort Start Dates: August 19, 2024, or August 26, 2024

Program Format: Virtual programming with an in-person Demo Day on November 14, 2024, in Ogden, Utah

The Catalyst Accelerator empowers nontraditional technology companies to accelerate their involvement in the national security ecosystem by providing connections, mentorship, and business development support in a collaborative setting for a lasting national impact. This hybrid, three-month program is specifically designed for small businesses and offers comprehensive business development training, direct connections with end-users and Department of Defense (DoD) liaisons, and mentorship from both industry and DoD subject matter experts. Notably, the Catalyst Accelerator does not take an equity stake in participating companies. Instead, it leverages sponsorships and a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to enhance the program’s offerings.

The program culminates in a Demo Day where cohort companies pitch their technology solutions to a diverse audience of government, industry, academia, and investor stakeholders. This event provides a unique platform for showcasing innovative solutions and forging impactful connections.

Cohort Challenge Statement: The USAF Digital Transformation Office (DTO) announces its search for pioneering companies equipped with innovative methodologies and technologies to propel the modernization of Air Force operations and fortify cybersecurity defenses. Successful solutions will epitomize scalability, interoperability, and robust security features, thereby promising efficiency enhancements, diminished manual workload, and actionable insights crucial for informed decision-making.

Companies are invited to present groundbreaking solutions addressing pivotal challenges confronting the Air Force, including predictive maintenance optimization, bolstered situational awareness through seamless data integration, streamlined workflows facilitated by automation, and implementation of advanced cybersecurity measures.

Topics of Interest Include:

AI/ML

Data Fusion/Integration

Automation

Cyber Security

Interested small businesses with expertise in these domains are encouraged to apply to the Catalyst Accelerator. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force in its endeavor to drive technological advancement and fortify national defense capabilities.

For more information and to apply, please visit Catalyst Accelerator’s website or contact:

Wenndy Garzon – Ogden Catalyst Accelerator Program Manager Email: [email protected]

