— The Distributor’s Vanguard AI Training and Expanding Channel Investments Will Propel Partners’ Sales into Fiscal Year 2025 —

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has entered into its Fiscal Year 2025 with impressive sales increases of more than 20% in crucial categories for FY 2024. These include areas such as cloud solutions, networking, displays, modern solutions, ProAV, and power products, resulting in overall double-digit year-over-year growth in sales of D&H’s commercial solutions.

“D&H has just concluded a banner fiscal year, marked by robust channel initiatives, revenue growth in key categories, and prestigious industry recognitions,” said D&H Co-President Dan Schwab. “D&H is strategically positioned to help its MSPs and VARs profit from the influx of AI-powered solutions coming into the channel. As we move into Fiscal Year 2025, we are renewing our commitments, powering forward with initiatives to prepare our partners for success in this evolving marketplace.” D&H’s Fiscal Year 2025 began May 1.

D&H will expand investments in a roster of strategic areas in its FY 2025, including:

Dynamic AI Readiness: D&H is devoting significant investments to AI-readiness efforts. The company anticipates the training of close to 5,000 managed service provider and VAR partners through its transformative Go Big AI program, which includes the “AI 101” SuccessPath seminar. This session is designed to demystify the intricacies of the new AIPC (AI-powered personal computer) model now emerging in the market, which involves devices and services from a roster of manufacturers. The distributor will also conduct five AI-related sessions as part of its June 18 THREAD Technology Conference in Hershey, PA, including a “Go Big AI” panel featuring executives from Microsoft, HPI, and Intel.

Growth in the Public Sector: D&H will continue to grow its public sector footprint, strengthened by a relationship with OMNIA Partners established in early 2024. This alliance has spurred a consistent rise in D&H’s channel projects within the government and education sectors, reinforcing the distributor’s robust SLED (state and local government/edu) initiatives. A recent webinar with OMNIA helped to educate channel partners on how to capitalize on this venture, and OMNIA’s leadership will address D&H’s Partnerfi engagement community at this group’s June Symposium.

The Expansion of Partnerfi: This fiscal year opened with the launch of D&H’s Partnerfi Community in Canada on May 1, extending exclusive and proven member benefits to partners in this region, such as the SuccessPath Premier enablement training, access to industry-leading speakers, best practices development, and leadership strategies. FY 2025 will also mark the third anniversary of D&H’s Partnerfi Community in the US, where the distributor recently introduced its Women in Tech Network group, a sub-set of the Partnerfi Community. The group held its inaugural Women of Technology Leadership Retreat and Summit in April to help further the development of female channel leaders.

Industry Recognition as a High-Performance Partner: D&H is honored to have earned a series of industry and vendor awards in recent months, including an Intel Partner of the Year award, an HPI Partner of the Year award in both the US and Canada, and a CDW Partner of the Year award in Canada. These accolades can be attributed to a year of extraordinary sales outcomes on the part of D&H, on behalf of its MSP and VAR customer base. All this has been accomplished while many competing distributors’ recent fiscal announcements have indicated stagnant or abating revenue figures.

D&H’s achievements were supported by 2024 initiatives such as $400 million in credit extensions for partners throughout North America (the largest annual increase in D&H’s history); its newly-launched D&H South sales and training facility in Tampa, Florida; and anticipation of additional trends such as a potential device refresh cycle due to the Windows 10 end-of-service dates.

“The future holds an abundance of opportunities for channel partners,” Schwab continued. “We are honored to have been recognized by such a compelling list of business partners, and will continue to pioneer new ways for solution providers to leverage emerging opportunities, fostering their growth as our complex industry transforms.”

