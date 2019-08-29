CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:
Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference
Format: Hematology Panel
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, September 9, 2019
Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
The events will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors and Media section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
[email protected]
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- ImmuCell Receives FDA Response To First CMC Submission for Re-Tain™ - August 29, 2019
- Talend to Share Its Open Source Data Expertise at ApacheCon Las Vegas - August 29, 2019
- Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 29, 2019