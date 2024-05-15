ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ed’s Supply, a leading provider of HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) solutions and subsidiary of Heritage Distribution Holdings, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest branch location in Hot Springs, Arkansas. This expansion represents Ed’s Supply’s commitment to meeting the growing demands of the industry and better serving customers with top-quality products and unparalleled customer service.

The newest location, located at 899-A Blacksnake Road, is strategically positioned to ensure faster delivery times, increased inventory availability, and enhanced customer support in the Arkansas market.

Tucker Byram, President of Ed’s Supply, comments:

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our latest branch in Hot Springs. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing convenient access to premium HVAC/R products and exceptional service to our valued customers. We look forward to building lasting relationships within the local community and supporting the success of HVAC/R professionals in the area.”

Ed’s Supply is a wholesale distributor of air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, and ventilation equipment, parts, and supplies across Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi. Through after-hours emergency service, formal training programs, and numerous engagement activities, Ed’s Supply helps customers stay abreast of the latest HVAC/R challenges and business trends, striving to identify opportunities and find solutions that will meet each customers’ needs.

www.https://www.edssupply.com

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer’s warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Alex Averitt CEO Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email [email protected] Allie Frey Chief of Staff Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email [email protected]