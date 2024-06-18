Electric lunch box industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of maintaining healthy diet.

Electric Lunch Box Market size could reach USD 2 billion by 2032. The industry is witnessing an increase in demand, driven by increasing volumes of products from leading suppliers.

As consumers look for convenient and efficient ways to enjoy hot meals on the go, well-known brands are stepping up their game with new electric lunch boxes with advanced features. These products offer functions such as temperature control, multiple compartments, and even smartphone connectivity for remote monitoring.

For instance, in September 2022, Household brand JP unveiled its new electric range, including electric lunch boxes and chafing pots. The lineup included the four stainless steel Hot-Line Electrical Plastic Lunch Box, Hot Pot Electrical Lunch Box, Power Meal with Steel Electrical Lunch Box, and Spark 4 Cherry Lunch Box. Furthermore, as more individuals lead busy lifestyles and look for convenience in their daily activities, the demand for electric lunchboxes will continue to increase.

4 to 5.9 L capacity to uphold market demand

Electric lunch box market from the 4 to 5.9 L segment could exhibit a commendable growth rate over 2024-2032, according to the report. This increase in demand is driven by the need for electronic lunchboxes that are large enough for individuals or families to consume. These electric lunch boxes range in capacity from 4 to 5.9 liters, providing plenty of space for storing large amounts of food, making them ideal for picnics, gatherings, and long trips. Additionally, the versatility of these large containers allows users to organize and manage a variety of meals, thus accommodating varying dietary preferences.

Double layer products to multiply market revenue

Electric lunch box market from double layer segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. These electric lunch boxes have two separate compartments, allowing users to separately store dishes or different foods while maintaining their taste and texture. This system provides not only convenience but also versatility in food preparation. With an increasing emphasis on busy lifestyles and health-conscious eating, consumers are looking for electronic lunch boxes that offer practical solutions for packing homemade meals and enjoying them on the go. Double layered electric lunch boxes fulfill these needs, making them popular in the marketplace.

Europe to witness dominant market share

Europe electric lunch box market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032. As more individuals prioritize healthy eating and look for ways to enjoy a homemade meal on the go, electric lunch boxes have become increasingly popular with features such as temperature control, more rooms, more portable, etc. These innovations meet the needs of European consumers. In addition, the continent’s strong environmental awareness in reducing waste has led to the emphasis being placed on disposable packaging and eco-friendly options like electric lunch boxes, which are reusable, fueling the demand for the market.

Electric Lunch Box Market Players

Haven Innovation, Milton, YISSVIC, HotLogic, Zojirushi America Corporation, Jaypee Plus, TAYAMA Appliance USA Inc., Girmi, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Koolatron Corporation, Wonderchef, CrockPot, SKG Electric Co. Ltd., Cello World

The electric lunch box market is driven by continuous efforts from dedicated companies in the field. Through extensive research and development, these companies are constantly innovating to bring new features and functionality to electronic lunchboxes. They focus on increasing product performance, safety, and energy efficiency to meet changing customer needs. Additionally, strategic marketing campaigns emphasize the convenience and utility of electronic lunch boxes, effectively increasing consumer awareness and demand.

In January 2022, Aldi unveiled a sleek electric lunchbox shaped like a spaceship. This innovative lunchbox was equipped with various features and accessories, allowing consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at their desks.

