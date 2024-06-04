MILWAUKEE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings after the market closes on Monday, June 24, 2024. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT.

A real-time webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website here. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company’s website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

