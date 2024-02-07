Wilmington, DE, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that Brady Shirley, President and COO, Ben Berry, CFO, and Louis Vogt, Group President Recon will present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, February 12, 2024.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at Events and Presentations.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .

Contact: