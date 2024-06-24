The awards program highlights the contributions women are making in the grocery industry

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Canadian Grocer today unveils the 2024 Star Women in Grocery award winners . Since 2012, Canadian Grocer’s annual Star Women in Grocery Awards have honoured the achievements, influence, innovation and leadership of women in the Canadian grocery industry.

The Star Women winners include 60 women across three categories: Senior-Level Stars, Shining Stars and Store-Level Stars. This year’s award winners include women leaders from a wide array of companies including Loblaw, Sobeys, Walmart, Unilever, Danone, General Mills and Save-On-Foods. All of the winners work in the Canadian grocery industry and have made a real impact in the food retail landscape.

“Since 2012, Canadian Grocer has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of women across the industry with the Star Women in Grocery Awards. We felt it was important to launch the awards back then and we feel they are just as relevant today,” said Shellee Fitzgerald, Editor-in-Chief, Canadian Grocer.

Vanessa Peters, Publisher, Canadian Grocer, added, “The Star Women in Grocery Awards highlight the important contributions women are making in the grocery industry. We look forward to celebrating the 2024 winners at the Star Women Awards ceremony in September.”

Award winners will be honoured at the Star Women in Grocery Awards event on September 26 at the International Centre in Toronto. To register to attend the program, click here .

The Star Women winners will be featured in the June/July issue of Canadian Grocer and on the Canadian Grocer website, https://canadiangrocer.com .

For Star Women in Grocery Awards program sponsorship opportunities, contact Vanessa Peters at [email protected] .

Nomination for the 2025 Star Women in Grocery Awards will open in January.

About Canadian Grocer

Canadian Grocer is the most influential brand among key decision-makers in the Canadian grocery industry. For more than 130 years, retail head office executives, buyers, store owners, franchisees and managers have turned to Canadian Grocer for trusted, timely information on important issues, trends, innovations and products. Canadian Grocer’s print issue is published 8x per year and the Canadian Grocer Express e-newsletter is delivered Monday through Friday – the highest frequency in the industry. In addition to the Star Women in Grocery Awards , Canadian Grocer also presents Impact Awards , Generation Next , and the Grocery Connex conference.

Stay connected with Canadian Grocer on LinkedIn and X .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contacts

Vanessa Peters

Publisher

Canadian Grocer

[email protected]