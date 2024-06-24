Arlington, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several posters about their health research work at the upcoming Academy Health 2024 Annual Research Meeting, July 30-July 2 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore. AIR is a Bronze sponsor of this year’s meeting, which carries the theme, “Valuable Evidence. Vibrant Community. Vital Conversations.”

AcademyHealth is the professional home and leading national organization for health services researchers and policymakers, as well as health care practitioners and stakeholders. The annual research meeting focuses on new research, innovative methods, diverse data sources and how to use them, and robust discussions about the effect of health services research on health policy practice.

Poster presentations by AIR experts will cover a wide range of topics, including the impact of primary care health professional shortages and provider supply; substance use disorder and mental health; refugee resettlement and integration; and the effects of Medicaid expansion on pre-and early pregnancy Medicaid coverage, prenatal care, and maternal health.

All AIR poster presentations are listed below. All presentation times are in Eastern Daylight Time. The full conference program is available on the AcademyHealth website.



Sunday, June 30

8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Poster: Effects of Medicaid Expansion in Louisiana and Virginia on Pre-Pregnancy and Early Pregnancy Medicaid Coverage, Prenatal Care, and Maternal Health Outcomes across Racial Groups.

Location: Halls A-B (Level 100, Baltimore Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniela Zapata, Siying Liu



Monday, July 1

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Poster: Impact of Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Area Designation on Provider Supply (funded by the AIR Equity Initiative)

Location: Halls A-B (Level 100, Baltimore Convention Center)

AIR Presenter/Author: Angshuman Gooptu

5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Poster: A Framework for Assessing Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Provider Availability and Demand

Location: Halls A-B (Level 100, Baltimore Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Tanvi Rao, Paraph Patel, Sarah Chung, Rekha Varghese, Brandy Farrar, April Grady, Karina Wagnerman

Poster: Lived Experiences of Refugee Resettlement and Integration: Insights from a Modified Ethnography Study

Location: Halls A-B (Level 100, Baltimore Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maliha Ali, Trenita Childers

Poster: Envisioning a Public Health Approach to Collaboration in Refugee Resettlement: Strategic Recommendations from the HEAR Project

Location: Halls A-B (Level 100, Baltimore Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maliha Ali, Trenita Childers



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 [email protected]