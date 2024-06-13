Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central), delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, has been selected as winner of the “3PL Platform of the Year” award in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Extensiv’s cloud-based platform was designed to help third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses drive efficiency in their warehouses, run their business better, and connect to a broader technology and partner ecosystem. Its core software, 3PL Warehouse Manager includes inventory and order management capabilities, warehouse pick, pack, and ship functionality, advanced analytics, billing for 3PLs, and a robust set of shopping cart, marketplace, and carrier integrations.

Extensiv also enables 3PLs to win new business and build smarter fulfillment networks through its Fulfillment Marketplace and Network Manager. Extensiv Fulfillment Marketplace provides a list of pre-vetted fulfillment partners best suited to merchants looking to find a new 3PL or 3PLs looking to build a 4PL network. Extensiv Network Manager helps 3PLs partner with geographically complementary 3PLs to offer distributed fulfillment services, while having full visibility and control of all orders flowing through the network.

“With so many changes happening across the supply chain, running a 3PL can involve a lot of complexity, uncertainty, and stress. At Extensiv, our mission is to alleviate that stress by giving 3PLs a platform to streamline their warehouse, optimize business performance, and build smarter fulfillment networks,” said Sheridan Richey, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Extensiv. “We’re proud to be named the 3PL Platform of the year by SupplyTech Breakthrough. As the industry evolves, we will continue to evolve and adapt our solution to address changing market conditions using innovative expertise and intelligent analytics to provide visibility and guidance to growing 3PLs.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Extensiv’s 3PL Warehouse Manager quickly transforms error-prone warehouse operations into streamlined and automated processes so that 3PLs can focus on customer satisfaction, operate efficiently, and grow faster. Consumers have developed high expectations around seamless and optimized order fulfillment, making distributed multi-warehouse fulfillment a must,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “For 3PL warehouse owners, executives, and operations leaders looking to improve day-to-day workflows, Extensiv has you covered. We’re happy to recognize them with the ‘3PL Platform of the Year’ award, as they help 3PLs to better meet today’s demand and support tomorrow’s growth.”

Beyond basic warehouse management functions, Extensiv’s 3PL Warehouse Manager offers significant functionality to help growing 3PLs manage their operations better. SmartScan, a web-based mobile scanning application, works with both enterprise and consumer-grade devices to facilitate the real-time sharing and validation of receiving, pick, pack, and shipping data from the warehouse floor to the WMS. Extensiv Labor Analytics, a business intelligence tool, gives 3PLs real-time data and visibility into historical trends, providing actionable insights on individual and team performance and critical cost evaluations. The company’s Small Parcel Suite increases the speed and accuracy of ecommerce fulfillment with functions like automated rate-shopping and high-volume processing.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com .

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contacts:

Bryan Vaughn

SupplyTech Breakthrough

[email protected]

949.529.4120

Rachel Trindade

Extensiv Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]