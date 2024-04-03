Company to demonstrate Mydcombi™ and Avenova® and Share Data for Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension 0.05% at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, April 5-8, in Boston

Will also demonstrate and discuss commercial terms for Mydcombi at the Vision Source Exchange,

April 10-13, in Orlando

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic company, today announced that the company will be conducting demonstrations of its portfolio of commercial products at two upcoming ophthalmology medical meetings.

“Our presence at national medical and commercial meetings like these are key to elevating awareness of our continuum of office-based and surgical products,” stated Michael Rowe, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer. “With Mydcombi available for pre-surgical pupil dilation, clobetasol available for post-surgical pain and inflammation, and Avenova Antimicrobial Lid and Lash Solution used both pre- and post-surgery to reduce the number of pathogens that can lead to infection, we have evolved into the ‘partner of choice’ for leading ophthalmic and optometric practices and surgical institutions. These meetings complement the efforts of our field sales force in amplifying the synergistic nature of our product portfolio as well as the many benefits conferred to doctors and patients by the Optejet device. We continue to lay a foundation from which we believe we can drive a meaningful acceleration in sales growth in 2025.”

Details of the meetings are as follows:

ASCRS

Eyenovia will feature an entire suite of commercial products – Mydcombi, clobetasol and Avenova – at the ASCRS Annual Meeting, which is being held April 5-8, 2024, in Boston.

Eyenovia’s national sales directors and local sales representatives will be in the booth demonstrating how Mydcombi utilizes the Optejet technology to deliver modern mydriasis, and the benefits it can provide to premium ophthalmic and optometric practices through an elevated patient experience. The company will also be demonstrating how Mydcombi delivers sterile dilation across multiple patients, making it ideal for surgical settings, especially surgical institutions that dispose of dilation medications after a single use/patient.

Eyenovia will also be demonstrating Avenova and reviewing now-approved data on clobetasol, which complements the company’s surgical suite of products. Avenova may be used pre/post-surgery to promote better outcomes and a decreased chance of infection, with MydCombi being used to dilate, and clobetasol as the post-operative pain and inflammation reducing steroid. Attending doctors will also have the ability to purchase Avenova and Mydcombi while at the show and sign up for availability updates and pre-orders for clobetasol.

The company’s Medical Affairs team will also be present to field questions and support any scientific or medical information regarding MydCombi, Plobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension 0.05%, or Avenova.

Eyenovia will be at booth #265 during the meeting.

For more information: https://ascrs.org/

Vison Source Exchange

The Vison Source Exchange, which is being held April 10-13 in Orlando, is the country’s largest gathering of private practice optometrists with more than a thousand of the most successful ODs in the nation. The event features continuing education, keynote speakers, Exchange-only pricing from more than 100 vendors, and opportunities to network with colleagues. Eyenovia will be on hand to demonstrate and sell Mydcombi.

Eyenovia will be at booth #1924 during the event.

For more information: https://vstheexchange.com/

PLEASE GO TO CLOBETASOLBID.COM FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for CLOBETASOL PROPRIONATE OPHTHALMIC SUSPENSION 0.05%

PLEASE GO TO MYDCOMBI.COM FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for MYDCOMBI™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5%

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com .

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including estimated market opportunities for our product candidates and platform technology, and the timing for sales growth of our approved products. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment, timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing of, and our ability to submit applications for, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products and product candidates; the potential advantages of our products, product candidates and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our products and product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our products and product candidates; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our products and product candidates; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our products and product candidates; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory, legislative and geopolitical environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products and product candidates; and our competitive position.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

(646) 751-4363