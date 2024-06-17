NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ezra , the healthcare AI startup transforming early cancer detection through full body MRI screening, today launched a new partnership with AMRIC Health , a precision imaging clinic located in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Combining AMRIC’s state-of-the-art imaging equipment with Ezra’s AI-powered whole-body MRI screening technology will help more people in the New York City metro area proactively monitor and manage their health, identifying disease and cancer as early as possible.

More than 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. in 2024, and half of them will be diagnosed late. Because cancer is most curable when detected early, Ezra’s technology is focused on improving the accuracy and speed of the MRI process without compromising quality results. Ezra’s proprietary AI brings added efficiency to key components of the cancer screening process, including imaging, analysis and reporting, and direct-to-consumer communication – allowing for scans to be completed in just 30 minutes and costing less for consumers.

AMRIC Health’s approach in the Upper East Side of New York City plays a critical role in contributing to the well-being and health outcomes of its patients. AMRIC offers personalized care, advanced technology, and a patient-centered experience that aligns with the community’s values, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and a positive impact on individual lives. As Ezra’s most advanced facility yet, AMRIC Health offers access to 3T MRI machines with 75cm openings (the widest on the market), alongside music, lighting, and video to create a more enjoyable MRI experience. AMRIC Health boasts some of the best technologists nationwide, ensuring Ezra customers can find potential disease as quickly as possible.

“At AMRIC, we recognize the significance of technology and the pivotal role of early disease detection in effective healthcare,” said Dr. Omer Aras, co-founder of Amric Health. “Working with Ezra will allow us to continue pushing for early intervention and management of disease, increasing the likelihood of successful treatment and illness prevention for our patients. We’re committed to using innovation to create better healthcare outcomes, and this collaboration is a reflection of how we’ll do it.”

“I created Ezra to help more people identify and treat cancer as early as possible, so they have a better chance of survival,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra. “Our widening footprint and new partnerships – including this one with AMRIC Health – shows just how many individuals we’re able to reach, ensuring they have access to technology that can proactively address cancer and disease before it’s too late to cure.”

Patients can now schedule an Ezra full-body MRI scan at AMRIC Health in New York, NY . To obtain more information, including prices, visit www.ezra.com or call 888.402.3972.

About Ezra

Founded in 2018 by Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full-body MRI to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.

About AMRIC Health

At Amric, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care and support. That’s why we use the latest medical technology and equipment, ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced care available. From our comfortable waiting area to our state-of-the-art exam rooms, we provide a professional and welcoming environment for our patients. In addition to our advanced radiology services, we also offer a range of other medical services, including routine check-ups, preventive care, and specialized treatments and procedures. Our personalized approach to healthcare means that we take the time to get to know our patients and their unique healthcare needs, ensuring that they receive the best possible care. At Amric, we are dedicated to providing our patients with exceptional healthcare. Contact us today to schedule an appointment and experience the exceptional care that sets Amric apart.