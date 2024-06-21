AMSG Celebrates Debut Recognition on Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc (AMSG), a leading Federal Government consulting firm providing multi-faceted solutions for the Government’s most complex challenges, is thrilled to announce its inaugural recognition on The Washington Post’s prestigious Top Workplaces for the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. area.

The Top Workplaces, compiled annually by The Washington Post, celebrates companies that are leaders in workplace excellence. The list features an array of esteemed organizations, including government contractors, tech companies, real estate firms, and health service providers.

Based solely on employee survey feedback, the survey was conducted in collaboration with Energage, identifying AMSG as one of the top 200 workplaces in the region. The selection process involved gathering insights on various aspects of employee workplace experiences, including everything from employee development to organizational innovation. The rigorous assessment and AMSG’s inclusion mark a significant achievement amidst fierce competition and reflects AMSG’s dedication to supporting its employees and cultivating an environment that values the well-being and development of its employees.

“We are so thrilled to be named among The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces for the first time,” says AMSG President and CEO Jim O’Farrell. “As AMSG continues to grow and innovate, this acknowledgment serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our team members and our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Our team members are our most valuable asset, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

AMSG is known for its generous work environment, opportunities for professional growth, and commitment to fostering a psychologically safe environment for its employees. Through initiatives such as its internal Veteran mentorship, Employee Hobby Program, and International Philanthropy Programs, AMSG is a beacon of innovation, care, and excellence.

As AMSG celebrates its latest accolade, The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces award, the company remains focused on its people who serve our federal government and its core values: Competence, Courage, Compassion, Character, Communication, and Community. With a dedicated team of passionate professionals driving its success, there’s no telling how far this small, but mighty, government contracting company can go. One thing’s for sure: AMSG is proving that when it comes to making a difference, size doesn’t matter – it’s the heart that counts.

For more information about AMSG and its services, please visit amsgcorp.net .

Company Information – About AMSG

With a focus on “Forging Solutions for the Missions that Matter,” AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business (SDVOSB) providing services to the U.S. Federal Government. Those services include program/project management, knowledge management, acquisition management, capability development, business process improvement, social media, community outreach, website, mobile apps, webcast management, and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense (including the Marine Corps and Army), Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG team members, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. AMSG’s Core Values are based on our “Six C’s” of Competence, Courage, Compassion, Character, Communication, and Community.

