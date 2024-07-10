Innovative Golf Experience and Social Hub Arrives in Kirkland This September

Kirkland, WA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading indoor golf and entertainment venue, proudly announces the opening of its newest location this September at 425 Urban Plaza in Kirkland, WA. Situated in the bustling Kirkland Urban area, a mixed-use development extending Downtown Kirkland, this 4,500-square-foot facility showcases Five Iron Golf’s state-of-the-art golf simulators and vibrant sports bar atmosphere, seamlessly blending a top-tier performance center with a dynamic event and social space.

For golf enthusiasts, Five Iron Golf is dedicated to providing top-tier amenities and access to practice and play. The Kirkland venue will feature four Trackman simulators with high-speed multi-angle cameras capturing every aspect of the golf swing, offering an immersive and comprehensive playing experience. This site will be integrated into Five Iron’s indoor golf league, the largest in the country, and will offer premier golf instruction from dedicated coaches. Additionally, it will provide membership options for players seeking to improve their game, with extended hours to accommodate both early risers and night owls, and offer custom club fitting services.

Building on the success of its Capitol Hill location, Five Iron Golf Kirkland aims to offer a lively social environment with a blend of leisure activities. This new venue includes two expansive patio spaces perfect for social gatherings and corporate events. A key highlight of the location is its dynamic entertainment offerings, including duckpin bowling—a unique twist on traditional bowling with smaller pins and balls—providing a fun and accessible activity for everyone. The space is ideal for hosting private parties and corporate events, complemented by an elevated and enhanced food and beverage program perfect for dining in or enjoying signature cocktails, draft beers, or canned favorites. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Five Iron Golf’s journey, emphasizing its dedication to fostering a fun and engaging environment for golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest with Five Iron Golf Kirkland,” said Jared Solomon, CEO and co-founder of Five Iron Golf. “This location reflects our commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive environment where guests can enjoy cutting-edge golf simulators, delicious food, and a variety of entertainment options, whether it’s families spending time together, corporate happy hours, or late-night outings.”

For further details and to experience the Five Iron Golf difference, visit FiveIronGolf.com or follow on social media @fiveirongolf.

