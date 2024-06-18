Flat Glass Coatings Industry size is expected to register 14.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flat Glass Coatings Market is projected to be worth over USD 11.5 billion in revenue by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rapid development of coating technologies for significantly improving the performance and durability of sheet glass coatings will drive the market growth. These innovations are enabling the emergence of coatings that offer superior properties, such as enhanced UV protection and improved energy efficiency as well as scratch resistance. These properties are particularly valuable in the construction and automotive industries, where a strong emphasis is placed on durable and energy-efficient solutions. The ability of coated glass to reduce energy consumption by improving insulation and reducing the need for artificial light is a key factor fueling its adoption in green buildings and ecological automotive design.

Rising urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies are also influencing the demand for flat glass coatings. As per Worldbank.org, over 50% of the global population currently resides in urban areas. As cities expand and modernize, the need for high-quality building materials that withstand harsh environmental conditions while maintaining aesthetic appeal is growing. Flat glass coatings further provide protection from environmental damage, enhance visual aesthetics in buildings and vehicles. Moreover, the influx of strict regulations on energy efficiency and environmental impacts is also encouraging the adoption of advanced glass coatings that meet these standards.

Epoxy resins to gain prominence

The epoxy resin segment in the flat glass coatings market is projected to expand at a notable growth rate between 2023 and 2032 due to its exceptional adhesive properties, durability, and versatility. Epoxy resins form a strong and long-lasting bond with glass surfaces while ensuring the preservation of coatings in various environmental conditions crucial in the architectural and automotive industries. The excellent chemical resistance and protective properties of epoxy resin coatings also make them ideal for use in conditions of severe weather, pollution, and mechanical wear.

Rising adoption in aerospace

Flat glass coatings market size from the aerospace application segment will generate substantial revenue during 2023-2032 owing to the rise in stringent performance requirements and the critical need for advanced material solutions. Flat glass coatings are important for improving the durability and performance of aircraft windows and cockpit displays in aerospace. These coatings have many benefits, including increased UV protection, reduced glare, improved scratch resistance and enhanced thermal insulation, all of which are important to ensure passenger comfort and safety while maintaining the structure of aircraft components.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific flat glass coatings market size is set to exhibit significant CAGR from 2023-2032, attributed to the burgeoning construction sector. With many construction and urban development projects underway in countries, such as China and India, the demand for attractive and energy-efficient building materials is increasing. To that end, government programs promoting urban development and green building standards are accelerating the adoption of advanced coated glass solutions. The expansion of the local automotive sector, characterized by increased vehicle production and the shift towards high-performance sectors is stimulating the regional market growth.

Flat Glass Coatings Market Participants

Some of the top firms engaged in the flat glass coating industry include Viracon, Arkema S.A., Hesse GmbH & Co. KG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Glass, Corning Inc., Ferro Corporation, and Fenzi Group. These market players are investing heavily in R&D activities to innovate new products while focusing on collaborations, mergers, and new product launches to scale their revenues. For instance, in June 2023, Vitro introduced a new advanced Low-E Glass Sample Kit, showcasing its extensive range of high-performance Solarban® solar control and low-e glass products.

