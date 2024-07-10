Increased market penetration through new features, integrations and industry milestones sets Fleetio up for success in Q3 and beyond

BIRMINGHAM, AL, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance management platform provider, is proud to announce a series of achievements powering strong market growth and customer success in the first half (H1) of 2024.

In support of Fleetio’s growing partner ecosystem and marketplace, Fleetio appointed Jake Martino as Vice President of Partnerships. Martino brings a wealth of experience in building successful programs at scale, most recently serving as Executive Director, Strategy & Business Development for the Financial & Mobility Solutions Business divisions of Bridgestone Americas. This new position reflects Fleetio’s dedication to foster strategic collaborations, which empower fleets to optimize operations.

Fleetio also created five new partner-focused positions in the Product, Product Marketing, Enablement and Engineering teams. As a testament to the success of these partner programs, Samsara named Fleetio Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year at its annual user conference, Samsara Beyond, on June 26th.

Continuing to evolve its comprehensive and user-friendly fleet maintenance management solutions, Fleetio launched several key products in H1, including:

Electric Vehicle Charge Tracking: Captures every detail of charging sessions, including fees, discounts, duration and energy usage to fuel data-driven EV insights.

Captures every detail of charging sessions, including fees, discounts, duration and energy usage to fuel data-driven EV insights. Tire Management: Allows fleet managers to gain real-time visibility into tire health and performance, tracking tread depth, air pressure and usage data, proactively identifying potential issues, and ensuring compliance with the Department of Transportation.

Allows fleet managers to gain real-time visibility into tire health and performance, tracking tread depth, air pressure and usage data, proactively identifying potential issues, and ensuring compliance with the Department of Transportation. Warranty Management: Tracks standard and extended warranties, automatically alerting mechanics about applicable policies, and integrating warranty credits into work orders.

Tracks standard and extended warranties, automatically alerting mechanics about applicable policies, and integrating warranty credits into work orders. Sensor Data Snapshots: Leverages sensor data to proactively detect and address potential issues before they escalate, providing technicians with valuable context to diagnose and resolve problems.

Leverages sensor data to proactively detect and address potential issues before they escalate, providing technicians with valuable context to diagnose and resolve problems. Enhanced Vehicle Sensor Charts: Offers vital data points for EVs, including battery health, charging status and state of charge, maximizing return on investment.

Offers vital data points for EVs, including battery health, charging status and state of charge, maximizing return on investment. Work Order Calendar: Allows users to easily view, create and manage work orders from a single dashboard.

Allows users to easily view, create and manage work orders from a single dashboard. Enhanced Service Tasks: Links service tasks to specific parts and expected labor hours, eliminating manual data entry and generating visibility into labor efficiency.

Links service tasks to specific parts and expected labor hours, eliminating manual data entry and generating visibility into labor efficiency. Notable Integrations: New integrations with Lytx and BeyondTrucks arm mutual customers with real-time maintenance data and streamlined maintenance workflows.

The product roadmap for the remainder of 2024 includes features such as Fleetio Go in Spanish, Fleetio Pay Debit (an innovative payment solution ensuring complete control over financial activities), new automations for manual tasks, and expanded reporting and analytics functionality with a wider range of data connectors and destinations. Fleetio is also adding powerful integrations for heavy duty construction equipment later in 2024, where users will have the ability to pull in data from Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP)-compliant telematics.

“We are laser-focused on providing customers with the tools they need to optimize fleet operations and achieve business goals,” said Esteban Contreras, Vice President of Product at Fleetio. “Our product roadmap reflects this commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring Fleetio remains the most valuable solution for fleet managers across all industries.”

H1 2024 also featured the release of Fleetio’s inaugural benchmarking report. Based on proprietary, aggregated Fleetio data, this report offers valuable insights into key fleet management metrics across various industries, including average costs for common service items and a breakdown of the common expenses fleets face. The report also reveals that EV adoption within the Fleetio user base has increased by major strides over the last few years, seeing up to a 214% increase year over year.

Customer satisfaction fuels innovation at Fleetio. With a focus on active listening, Fleetio leverages client feedback to shape new product development and guide expansion of its feature set. Key proof points from H1 include:

“Without Fleetio, our operation would be in the dark,” said Dylan Lee, Logistics Manager, Beach Timber. “We’d lose visibility over our preventive maintenance schedules and equipment would likely slip through the cracks, resulting in more expensive breakdowns, non-compliance with the Department of Transportation and increased maintenance costs.”

“Fleetio’s built-in Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports have given us real-time notifications of faults or failures,” said Bryan Martin, Maintenance Manager, Ozark Regional Transit. “Reporting gives us up-to-the-minute looks at fuel consumption, cost per mile, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall notifications and more. We just did our triennial review with the Federal Transit Administration and had 100% on-time compliance for maintenance.”

“Fleetio has brought unprecedented levels of visibility and insight to our fleet,” said Matthew Carleton, Business Systems Analyst, Regina Police Service. “We were able to create a comprehensive preventive maintenance program, which we never had before. It has also reduced our issue submission time by a factor of 10 for the speed and responsiveness of the system. Lastly, it has allowed our fleet to cut down paper usage by over 50%. Fleetio has truly revolutionized our fleet operations.”

With collaboration as a core component of its product offering, Fleetio users surpassed 23 million all-time comments added within the platform in H1. Other notable Fleetio product milestones include:

Nearly 1.4 billion gallons of fuel logged all-time

Over 8 million resolved service reminders all-time

Nearly 1 million kilowatt-hours logged since EV Charge Tracking launched in January

Over 486,000 Fleetio Go app downloads all-time

Over 107,000 warranties added since Warranty Management launched in January

Nearly 7,000 trials since January

Fleetio’s focus on customer satisfaction earned the company a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year (Computer Software). Fleetio also won the BIG Innovation Award and Inno Fire Award, and was named to both USA Today and Forbes Advisor’s lists for Best Fleet Management Software of 2024. In addition, Fleetio maintained the number one spot on G2 for Fleet Maintenance Software, earning six badges in various categories, and was designated a “Momentum Leader” with “Highest User Adoption.”

“This has been a period of tremendous progress for Fleetio as we continue to make strategic investments,” said Jon Meachin, Chief Executive Officer of Fleetio. “Working together, we are building the best comprehensive fleet optimization platform, keeping customers’ fleets running safely and smoothly today, and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow.”

About Fleetio



Fleetio is a comprehensive software platform that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops and fuel cards, Fleetio’s web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insight like cost per mile. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 100 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

Attachments

2024 Mid-year Momentum – Fleetio

ISV Samsara Partner of the Year – Fleetio

CONTACT: Clark Maxwell Fleetio [email protected]