Leading Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease in the Heart of Santa Monica on Ocean Avenue

Santa Monica Restaurant Fogo de Chão’s Santa Monica location is set to open in 2024 at 1551 Ocean Avenue. Fogo.com

Dining Room Fogo de Chão’s new Santa Monica restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com

Bar Fogo The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience. Fogo.com

Gaucho Chefs Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco – butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com

Wagyu New York Strip Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

Bar Fogo Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Santa Monica location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Seafood Tower Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its eleventh Southern California location. The new 7,246-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2024 at 1551 Ocean Avenue and joins existing Fogo restaurants across the LA Metro area, Orange County, and San Diego.

The Santa Monica restaurant will offer a new dining experience in the city’s westside area which features popular attractions like the Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade shopping district and a stretch of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway. This Los Angeles lease agreement news comes on the heels of the brand announcing earlier this month its global expansion initiative, with over 20 new locations expected to open in the next 24 months. As an international leader in experiential dining, Fogo opened in 2023 new restaurants in key markets such as Providence, R.I., Huntington Beach, C.A., Thousand Oaks, C.A., Irving, T.X., Quito, Ecuador, Wayne, N.J., Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and a sixth restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico.

“For nearly 45 years, Fogo has introduced the authentic flavors of Brazilian dining to cities around the world that cannot be experienced anywhere else,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “As we expand our southern California footprint, we look forward to offering Santa Monica community members and tourists alike a differentiated dining experience full of culinary discoveries.”

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Santa Monica restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements like an enclosed patio with oceanfront views, menu optionality, and innovation platforms like a dry-aged meat locker. Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community, while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage.

At Fogo, guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill various cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. Social gathering spaces will be layered throughout the restaurant to further enhance the guest experience and offer opportunities to relax with All Day Happy Hour, craft cocktails, South American wines, and premium whiskey and bourbons, perfect for date night or after-dinner group gatherings.

For more information about Fogo, visit https://fogo.com/

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco –roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery for all dietary tribes from vegan to keto to pescatarian and more. In addition to the Market Table & Feijoada Bar with fresh seasonal salads, nutrient-dense dishes, imported charcuterie and more, guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Fogo offers differentiated menus and prices from lunch, dinner and weekend brunch to indulgent Wagyu, All-Day Happy Hour and half priced bottles of South American wines every day. Group dining, full-service catering and delivery options are available for any celebration or gathering. For locations and more information visit www.fogo.com.

Fogo de Chão’s Santa Monica location is set to open in 2024 at 1551 Ocean Avenue. Fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s new Santa Monica restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com





The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience. Fogo.com





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco – butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com





Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Santa Monica location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Diana Jacobson

Konnect Agency

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7de71a79-61ef-419a-8c79-034a03d6e41e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f291203d-9573-4d07-bbf0-a8a232d31b53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/816aa0de-9d26-4425-8705-28a85f0a7435

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45b78be3-0ba9-480e-b328-59d0d3af82c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cee63f54-515a-4c30-9bb4-14da97f8b4c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2724b99d-702c-4f6b-94da-bfd1da2d477a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b65680a-905c-455d-a6e5-7ab59ef5a372