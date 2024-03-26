Food Lion Receives ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for 23 consecutive years Food Lion Receives ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for 23 consecutive years

SALISBURY, N.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion achieved another milestone for its dedicated sustainability efforts and successes in energy conservation. For the 23rd consecutive year, Food Lion has earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. The omnichannel grocery retailer is the only company in the nation to receive the distinctive honor for 23 years.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sponsors the ENERGY STAR program annually, recognizing organizations for outstanding leadership and advocacy of energy preservation to promote a cleaner future. Award recipients range from Fortune 500 companies to school districts and are industry leaders in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. Through the ENERGY STAR recognitions, collaborative efforts are gathered on a large scale in the fight against climate change and safeguarding public health.

In 2023, Food Lion converted overhead lighting from fluorescent to LED in 224 stores. Now, 95% of Food Lion’s 1,108 stores have more sustainable lighting with upgrades planned in 2024 for the remaining locations. Lighting upgrades at the retailer began in 2015 and have saved over 892 million kilowatt-hours. Additionally, Food Lion’s reduction in energy usage since 2000 is equivalent to the CO 2 emissions of 123,114 homes’ electricity use for one year, the equivalent of charging 76.9 billion smartphones or upgrading 23.9 million incandescent lamps to LED.

“We created our commitment to sustainability around immense care for the towns and cities we serve and an energy-efficient future,” said Matt Yates, Vice President, Brand Strategy, Food Lion. “By including the disciplines embedded in our DNA to turn the lights off when leaving a room and making sure freezer doors close completely not only establish good business practices, but also a solid framework to deepen our commitment to sustainability.”

Food Lion increased its allocation of funds for overhead LED lighting installation projects in stores by more than 13% in 2023 compared to the previous year. More than 900 of Food Lion’s 1,108 stores are ENERGY STAR certified, conserving energy and resources by generating fewer gas emissions than typical buildings. From a broader sustainability standpoint, the retailer is also reducing its carbon emissions footprint through rigorous recycling and food waste efforts. Over the past year, Food Lion recycled more than 8,000 tons of plastic materials, while approximately 19,000 tons of food waste was diverted through methods including animal feed, anaerobic digestion and compost recycling.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Food Lion will continue contributing to an energy-efficient future and greener planet, aligning its goals with care for the towns and cities served across its 10-state footprint.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

