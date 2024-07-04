Major fortified rice market participants include Amoli International, Daawat, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd., Nutriso, Oliria, Radiance Global, Relishum Foods, Sarwa Food and Zippy Edibles

Selbyville, Delaware, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The fortified rice market valuation is predicted to cross USD 32.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing need for addressing food security concerns by enhancing staple foods with essential nutrients will drive the market growth. Fortified rice is largely used to improve nutrition among the vulnerable population worldwide. In addition, it will continue to play a crucial role in combating malnutrition for ensuring sustainable food security by providing accessible and fortified food options.

Several initiatives are also supporting global efforts to address nutritional deficiencies and promote healthier diets, particularly in regions where staple foods like rice are dietary staples. According to the 2023 edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, between 691 and 783 million people experienced hunger in 2022. This is highlighting a critical need for solutions like fortified rice to address malnutrition and food insecurity globally.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/8945

Fortified rice market value from the multiple micronutrient segment is estimated to rise at a significant rate from 2024 to 2032. This is due to the growing R&D in multiple micronutrient fortified rice to combat malnutrition. Scientists are continuously refining these formulations to include essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, this fortified rice is widely distributed for further improving global nutritional standards. Researchers are also continuing to meet the diverse dietary needs across various populations, thereby significantly contributing to public health initiatives worldwide.

The dusting processing method segment is expected to record lucrative expansion in the fortified rice market from 2024 to 2032. Dusted fortified rice is utilized to enhance nutritional value by adding essential vitamins and minerals to the rice grains. This process helps in ensuring that the micronutrients adhere to the surface for optimizing their absorption during cooking and consumption. Advancements in dusting technologies may further improve nutrient retention and distribution for making fortified rice an even more effective solution for combating malnutrition and improving public health globally.

Europe fortified rice market is expected to experience robust growth between 2024 and 2032, owing to the growing global population necessitating scalable solutions for food fortification. In the region, fortified rice is increasingly developed to provide essential nutrients. For instance, in 2023, according to the European Commission, the population of the European Union increased to 448.4 million. This growth is underscoring the importance of fortified rice as it offers a scalable solution to ensure nutritional needs are met sustainably amidst the increasing population.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/8945

Some of the prominent fortified rice market players include Amoli International, Daawat, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd., Nutriso, Oliria, Radiance Global, Relishum Foods, Sarwa Food and Zippy Edibles. These firms are working on new product launches, partnerships and capacity expansions to gain competitive edges. For instance, in September 2023, LT Foods launched Daawat Quick Cooking Red Rice for expanding its superfood portfolio while aligning with trends in fortified rice to enhance nutritional value and consumer health.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Fortified Rice Market 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Fortified Rice Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Value chain

3.1.2 Key manufacturers

3.1.3 Go to market routes

3.1.4 Key distributors

3.1.4.1 New distribution channels

3.1.5 Profit margins across the industry

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing awareness of malnutrition

3.2.1.2 Improving access to fortified rice in developing regions

3.2.1.3 Rising disposable income levels

3.2.1.4 Rising demand for healthier food options

3.2.2 Market challenges

3.2.2.1 Cost constraints for low-income consumers

3.2.2.2 Resistance from traditional rice consumers

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 New markets/applications

3.2.3.2 Growth potential analysis

3.3 Raw material landscape

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.1.1 Technology evolution

3.3.1.2 Sustainable manufacturing

3.3.1.2.1 Green practices

3.3.1.2.2 Decarbonization

3.3.2 New raw materials

3.3.3 Raw material pricing trends (USD/Ton)

3.3.3.1 U.S.

3.3.3.2 European Union

3.3.3.3 UK

3.3.3.4 China

3.3.3.5 Southeast Asia

3.3.3.6 GCC

3.4 Regulations & market impact

3.5 Trade statistics

3.6 Unmet needs

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Tomato Processing Market Size – By Product Type (Sauces, Pasta, Canned Tomatoes, Ketchup, Juice, Puree, Diced & Chopped, Concentrate, Sauce, Powder), By Distribution Channel, By Processing Method, By End-User & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/tomato-processing-market

Scrambled Egg Mix Market Size – By Product Type (Powdered Mix, Liquid Mix, Frozen Mix), By Packaging Type (Pouches, Cartons, Cans), By Sales Channel (Online Retail, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Store) & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/scrambled-egg-mix-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected]