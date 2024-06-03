Action Behavior Centers, Hearthside, Park Place, and Tecomet recognized for their commitment to prioritizing the emotional wellness of their employees

BOSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four portfolio companies of Charlesbank Capital Partners—Action Behavior Centers, Hearthside Food Solutions, Park Place and Tecomet—have been named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024.” Newsweek partnered with data researcher Plant-A Insights Group to compile the new ranking, which recognizes U.S. employers for their commitment to safeguarding and improving their workers’ emotional wellness.

Brandon White, a Charlesbank Managing Director who serves on the boards of Action Behavior Centers and Tecomet, said, “We are pleased to see four of our companies recognized for their efforts on this important front. Developing and maintaining a workplace culture that allows employees to thrive personally and professionally is key to improved retention, productivity and employee engagement.”

Newsweek’s study encompasses various aspects, including company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive management of a diverse workforce. The research entailed gathering public data, soliciting feedback from HR executives at companies with over 1,000 employees, and consulting an anonymized panel of HR professionals.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $17 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts, growth capital financings, opportunistic credit, and technology investments. The firm seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About ABC

Action Behavior Centers (“ABC”) provides personalized therapy for children with autism, with the goal of expanding their potential and improving their quality of life. For more information, please visit http://www.actionbehavior.com/.

About Hearthside

Hearthside Food Solutions is the industry’s largest food contract manufacturer and the largest private bakery in the US. For additional details, please visit https://www.hearthsidefoods.com/.

About Park Place

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm, helping clients optimize data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability. To learn more, please visit https://www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

About Tecomet

Tecomet is a leading provider of high-precision manufacturing solutions orthopedic implants, as well as critical components for the cardiovascular, medical imaging and aerospace markets. For more information, please visit http://www.tecomet.com.

