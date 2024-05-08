BURLINGTON, Mass., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that Dr. Harith Rajagopalan, CEO of Fractyl Health, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 4:20 p.m. PDT (7:20 p.m. EDT).

To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.fractyl.com/.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or https://twitter.com/FractylHealth.

Contacts

Corporate Contact

Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected], 781.902.8800

Media Contact

Beth Brett, Corporate Communications

[email protected], 720.656.6544

Investor Contact

Stephen Jasper Gilmartin Group

[email protected], 619.949.3681