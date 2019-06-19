LONGVIEW, Texas, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE—American; Trading Symbol: FRD)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on June 19, 2019, a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2019.
For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- BlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF - June 19, 2019
- FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND - June 19, 2019
- Acreage Holdings Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Arrangement involving Canopy Growth and Omnibus Incentive Plan Amendment - June 19, 2019