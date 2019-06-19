FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

LONGVIEW, Texas, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE—American; Trading Symbol: FRD)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on June 19, 2019, a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2019.

For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.