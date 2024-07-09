Three Meat Manicotti and Chicken Alfredo Manicotti Arrive on Menu

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fazoli’s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc. , has officially launched two new pasta dishes, Three Meat Manicotti and Chicken Alfredo Manicotti! Now through Sept. 9 at participating locations, the classic manicotti dishes are baked to perfection and sure to satisfy with every bite.

Three Meat Manicotti is crafted for meat lovers everywhere and features manicotti pasta filled and topped with Fazolis’ classic meat sauce, bacon, Italian sausage and melted cheeses. The all-new Chicken Alfredo Manicotti is a fusion of pasta lovers’ favorite dishes, featuring manicotti, Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, Parmesan-roasted broccoli, and a trio of melted cheeses then topped with Parmesan panko breadcrumbs for a satisfying crunch. Both pasta dishes are loaded with flavor and, as always, served with free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“Our Stuffed Shell entrees performed extremely well with our customer base and revealed our fans’ desire for innovative pasta creations,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “For this new roll-out, we wanted to lean into that further with craveworthy entrees with premium ingredients while still providing the great value our fans love.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fazoli’s

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .